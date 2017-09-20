Dennis L. Haan, 67, of Rapid City, died Saturday, September 9, 2017 at his home.

A memorial visitation was held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life memorial service followed immediately at the funeral home.

Dennis was born on June 18, 1950 to Kenneth L. and Mildred “Millie” (Olson) Haan in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1968 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD in 1973.

Dennis started Wyoming Resources Corporation a drilling and exploration company in 1981 in the basement of his house. He operated the corporation until his death.

Dennis married the love of his life Cate Strand in February of 2001 in Reno, NV. They shared a love for hunting, traveling to conventions, farming their hunting land in Chamberlain, rodeos, and watching TV and movies together.

One of Dennis’ proudest accomplishments was completing his Grand Slam of North American Wild Sheep. He so enjoyed being outside in the quiet of the wilderness. Dennis was an avid golfer and member of Arrowhead Country Club the majority of his life. He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting all types of game, his work, his friends and snow skiing in his younger years.

Survivors include his wife Cate, Rapid City; his son, Travis (Megan Baum) Haan, Rapid City; his two daughters Terra (Ty) Pivonka, Rapid City and Trisha (Greg) Rieffenberger, Watertown; his two stepson’s Kelly Strand, Barrett, MN and Jason (Jodi) Strand, Herman, MN; his grandchildren Trask, Tennasyn and Turner Pivonka, Gabriella, Madelyn and Ryder Rieffenberger, Paige and Harley Strand and Landon and Levin Strand; two great grandchildren Ryker Jones and KoraLee Heins; and his sister Nancy (Larry) Parsons, Sioux Falls, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Millie Haan.