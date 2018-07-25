Dennis Theodore Houska, 86 , of Springfield, Missouri formally from Hartville, Missouri passed away on July 7, 2018 from complications of a stroke he suffered Jan. 26, 2018. Dennis was born to the late Willard and Fern Houska on May 2, 1932 in Mitchell, SD. Dennis worked on the family farm in Chamberlain, SD. At the age of 17 he enlisted into the National Guard, then enlisted into the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955. He served aboard the USS Toledo during the Korean conflict. He also studied animal science at Cal Poly in Pomona, CA. Dennis was a loving husband to Ginny and they had 55 great years together. He still wrote her love letters and bought her flowers. They enjoyed their night walks together. When asked why they didn't walk on the sidewalk instead of the edge of the street their answer was because they wanted to walk side by side and the sidewalk wasn't wide enough. He was a great father to his kids and would do anything for them. Dennis and his family moved from California to Hartville in 1966. He delivered propane, worked at the grocery store, and worked for the phone company for several years. He and his wife owned Houska's Handi Mart for several years. I was known and loved by many. He worked the last 20 plus years at the National Guard airport as a groundskeeper, which he loved doing. He retired from there at the age of 82. Dennis was one of a kind. He loved to talk to anyone. In the short five months he spent at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home he left a lasting impression on everyone there, just as he did with everyone he met. His wife was his life and they spent every visit at the nursing home singing, “You Are My Sunshine.” A special thank you to Jackie and Evelyn Arnall, also to Janetta Jones Cole, thought the world of you all and was very happty when you visited him. Dennis was united in marriage to his beautiful wife, Virginia Bee Crump on September 21, 1963. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Ginny. Five children: Charles (Marina) Houska of Stilwell, KS; Cheryl Foraker of Olathe, KS; Mike (Jan) Houska of Belfair, WA; Debbie Houska of Springfield, MO; Kim Houska Allen of Springfield, MO and Suzanne Jones of Springfield, MO who was like a daughter to him. His sister Dixie Lloyd of Chamberlain, SD., nine grandkids and ten great grandkids who he loved so much. Dennis was proceeded in death by his father, Willard, mother, Fern and a brother Daryle Houska. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Judes hospital. The family will hold private services at the Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.