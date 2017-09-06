Funeral services for Derek L. Hopkins, 24, of Pukwana, SD were held Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the Oacoma Community Center in Oacoma, SD with burial in the Pukwana Cemetery at Pukwana. Derek Lowell Hopkins was born August 27, 1993 to Rick and Penny (Myers) Hopkins at Mitchell, SD. He attended school in Chamberlain and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 2012. Growing up, he loved his horses, hunting, and racing. When he was ten he purchased a small pony and broke it to ride. He built a lawn mower to race at home and when he turned fifteen he started racing with the Crazy Racers. Derek won a championship in 2016. His Grandpa Myers gave him a horse to break and ride that Derek named Bobby. He worked various jobs, starting at Cash Fee’s Construction, Garrett George, Vance Hickey Construction, Lakota Printing, Cook Implement, and helped with the family business as well. Derek passed away on August 31, 2017 at Oacoma, SD at the age of 24 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his parents Rick and Penny Hopkins of Pukwana, SD; a brother Chris Hopkins of Pukwana; a sister Amber Hopkins of Pukwana and her special friend Russell Felicia of Oacoma; grandparents Everett and Florence Hopkins of Pukwana and Lowell and Wilda Myers of Pukwana; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceding him in death were his aunt Jackie Myers and two uncles James Bunker and Billy Ruiz.