Funeral services for Donald F. “Donny” Manger, 54, of Presho, SD will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Lyman Gardens in Presho with burial in the Presho Cemetery at Presho. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the Presho United Methodist Church in Presho. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested. Donald Fred Manger made his appearance on August 20, 1963 to Don and Sony (Marlow) Manger while his Dad was at National Guard Camp. Donny was an industrious youngster, loved by everyone. He “helped” Grandpa Fred at the Conoco station and tormented his siblings but they loved him anyway. After high school, he worked at Standard Oil in Presho and later at Cenex. It was during this time he met Sheila, the love of his life. They married on November 7, 1986 and settled down in Presho where they both joined the fire department. He was the proud father of Brandon, Katelyn, and Maddy. To these youngsters he passed along his love of the great outdoors. Hunting and fishing were some things the whole family enjoyed and excelled at. Donny was gifted with a calming, compassionate, caring, kind sense. The community looked up to him. He was a true hero and angel saving many lives through his passion for the Presho Fire and Rescue. He was a man who was very honorable to the American Flag. He was very talented in fundraising. He loved to be involved in their Annual Street Dance and the Lawn Mower Poker Run. Camping at Iron Nation was the family’s second home and spending time together at their favorite fishing holes. His ultimate “shine” was being the best husband and father this world could provide. He loved supporting the kids at their events and interests. If he couldn’t make it he required an immediate phone call report. His kids always came first. He encouraged them to do their best, to be proud of their accomplishments and to own their wins. Every year he strategically put together a hunting plan to assist the kids in a successful Big Hunt. He loved to dance and would take every opportunity to enjoy few steps. He always did his best to keep up with the current new dance moves with the girls. His current employment was Route Sale Representative for Bimbo Bakeries. Donny passed away in the line of duty as Presho Fire Chief on October 14, 2017 at the age of 54 years. Gratefully sharing his life are their children Brandon, Katelyn, and Madison all of Presho, SD; his dad and mom Don and Sony Manger of Kennebec; sister Katherine Reuman of Rock Island, IL; brothers Bill (Bonita) Manger and family of Vermillion, and Steve (Jessica) Manger and Gage of Kennebec; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceding him in death were his wife Sheila; his Grandpa and Grandma Marlow, Grandpa and Grandma Manger, and Grandpa and Grandma Houchin; and mother-in-law Joanie Slominski.