Donald M. Erdman age 99, of Mitchell died Friday, June 22, 2018, 16 days before his 100th birthday at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 12:30 PM Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:30 to 12:30 at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Donald Merton Erdman was born on July 8, 1918 near Corsica, SD to John and Hattie (Kaufman) Erdman. He grew up on a farm and sometimes rode a horse to school. While in high school he played on the basketball team. In 1934, while the team was traveling to a game in two cars a truck sideswiped both cars. The coach and two players were killed, but Don survived, spending over a week in the hospital. Don graduated from high school in 1936. On March 6, 1940 he married Hertha Gerlach. They first farmed by Corsica and in 1944 they purchased a farm nine miles west of Ethan where they raised their three children: Karen (Harvard) Schulz of Yankton, SD, Don Jr. (Marlene) of Aurora, IL, and Corliss (Dana) Degler of Sioux Falls, SD. In May 1962 two tornadoes, one week apart, destroyed the farm buildings. They moved to Mitchell, where Don had started working for Production Credit Association (PCA) in 1954. In 1968 they moved to Chamberlain when PCA opened a branch office that Don managed. They moved back to Mitchell in 1978 and Don retired in 1980. He then served as secretary of the Mitchell Elk’s Club for three years. Don was on the church council at the St. John’s Lutheran of Hillside (Dimock), 1st Lutheran of Mitchell, and the Chamberlain Lutheran Church. He was a farm counselor for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture from 1980 – 1984. Throughout the years he volunteered at Resurrection Lutheran Church, the Mitchell Senior Center, and the Corn Palace. His wife, Hertha, passed away in 1989 after 49 years of marriage. In 1990 he married Alice (Sorenson Gerlach), she passed away in 1992. In 1993 he married Audrey (Anders Krause), she passed away in 2014. Grateful for sharing his life are his three children; 8 grandchildren, 15 greatgrandchildren and 3 greatgreat- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives; parents; brother Wayne; sister Irene Kellner, and a great-grandchild. After the burial at Graceland Cemetery relatives and friends are invited to the Ramada Inn for hor’d’overes and friendship from 2-5 PM.