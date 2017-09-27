Donna Leah Hoing, 78, of Kimball, SD passed away Monday, September 18, 2017 at Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center. Funeral Mass is 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball with a 9:45 A.M. Rosary. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.

Donna Leah (Hildebrand) Hoing was born on May 23, 1939 to Ralph and Wilma (Brill) Hildebrand on the family farm near Platte, SD. She graduated from Platte High School in 1957 and on December 20, 1965 Donna was united in marriage to Nellis William “Slim” Hoing at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain, SD. They enjoyed attending auctions, traveling and just being together.

Donna was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball, she liked to crochet, read, cook, play marbles and Mahjong on the iPad. She treasured her time with her best friend and sister, Bert and husband, Fay, Sr. Donna loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her grandson, nieces and nephews.

Grateful for having shared in Donna’s life: her son, Nellis Bryan Hoing of Kimball, SD and grandson, DJ Jaurez; her adopted daughter, Tami Weaver of Sundance, WY; seven adopted grandchildren: Cameron Weaver, Kody Weaver, Donnavan Gray, Thomas VanLuvan, Austin Humphrey, Braylon Brekke and Tristan Konechne; four sisters: Roberta (Fay, Sr.) Jandreau of Kennebec, SD, Ellen Hildebrand of Menno, SD, Mary Lou (Paul) Loneman of Menno, SD and Deb Hansen of Sioux Falls, SD; three brothers-in-law: Jerry (Joann) Konechne of Kimball, SD, Jerold D. (Betty) Hoing of Royal City, WA and James (Betty) Hoing of Tumwater, WA; a sister-in-law, Margie (Casey) O’Brien of Dora, MO; along with many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Nellis W. Hoing (Dec. 22, 2016); her parents, Ralph and Wilma Hildebrand; a brother, Larry (Karen) Hildebrand; a sister, Judy Konechne; and a brother-inlaw, Neil (Rosemary) Hoing.

