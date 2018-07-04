Funeral services for Donna M. Wucetich, 79, of Orting, WA was Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain with burial in the Reliance Cemetery at Reliance, SD. Visitation was Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with family present at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain. Condolences may be sent to the Hickey Funeral Chapel, PO Box 207, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Donna Maye Wucetich (Age 79) of Orting WA passed away in the early morning hours of June 23, 2018 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup WA after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born November 28, 1938 in Lyman County , SD to John M and Martha (Frey) Hoffer. She was married and had two sons Rance and Audie Bishop in 1955 and 1958. She later divorced and remarried and had her third son Quinn Wucetich in 1977 in Bismarck ND. Donna returned to college and received a Bachelor’s degree while working and raising her youngest son. After her second marriage ended in 1986 Donna spent the rest of her years carving her own path. She found her true professional calling in her late 40’s in sales. Until her retirement in 2015 she held positions with multiple companies and won numerous awards for performance and excellence. Her customers were not merely customers but friends. She built personal and professional relationships with so many people that the list of names could fill a phonebook. Donna never met a stranger and never carried a grudge. She faced every challenge life presented head on and came away a stronger person. Her impact on both family and friends will be felt long after she has left this world. Donna is survived by her sons Quinn (Wife Michelle) Wucetich and Rance (Wife Jan) Bishop. Grandchildren Jeremy and Jessica Bishop, Konner and Logan Wucetich. Great grandson Brendan Bishop and numerous cousins. Donna was preceded in death her parents, son Audie Bishop, Brother Dean Hoffer and Sister Viola Berg