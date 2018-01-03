Donny Joe Cross, 58, of Kimball, SD passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at his home. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Donny Joe Cross was born on November 3, 1959 to Donald Joe and Deanna (Carpenter) Cross in Bellflower, CA. He attended school and went on to work in Construction and as a Truck Driver. In 1996 he moved to Kimball, SD. He enjoyed collecting various memorabilia, fishing, carpentry and working with his hands. Donny loved his children and family very much, he had a kind heart and spoke from the heart. He knew his time was growing short, but he still had a great outlook and was at peace. Grateful for having shared in Donny’s life: his four children: Jennifer (Mike) Kodman of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Donny Joe Cross, Jr. of San Diego, CA, Daniel (Lindsay) Dias of Shawnee, OK and Cadee (Garrett) Lawson of Sioux Falls, SD; two grandchildren: Trent John Kodman and Roslyn Ray Lawson; three sisters: Kathy (David) Troll, Lori (Dana) Goodbeau and Renae (Kerry) Wingert all of Kimball, SD; an aunt, Ellen Cross of Oklahoma; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog/best friend, Sober. Donny was preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.