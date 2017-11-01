Eddie Lillebo, 79, of Presho, died Thursday, October 26 at the Chamberlain Medical Center. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Monday, October 30 at American Lutheran Church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, October 31 at American Lutheran Church with burial at Presho City Cemetery Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com Edwin “Eddie” Charles Lillebo was born in Presho, SD on September 13, 1938 to Hilmer and Susie (Strubbe) Lillebo. Eddie was raised south of Presho on the family farm and was 5th of 8 children. While living on the farm they taught hard work ethics and honesty. Eddie attended elementary through high school in Presho. He graduated high school in 1956. Some of his greatest memories growing up was hunting and fishing with his father. In 1957 he joined the Air Force, attending Basic Training in San Antonio, and Tech School at Sheppard AFB in Wichata Falls, TX. After being honorably discharged he moved back to Presho. He married the love of his life Cecelia in 1967; to this union three children were born. Eddie held many different jobs and was a jack of all trades, a master of most trades. He enjoyed reading, puzzle books, watching cooking channels and Bizzare Foods to see if he could get a rise out of you. In 2011, Eddie was diagnosed with Renal Kidney failure and for the past 6 ¾ years he did dialysis three times a week, and loved wearing his Christian t-shirts and witnessing to folks he met. There wasn’t a person who dad encountered that didn’t love him. Eddie is survived by his loving and totally devoted wife Cece; children: Dena (Wayne) Springer of Gregory, Holly (Mark) Cleveland of Winner and Aaron (Ashley) Lillebo of Rapid Valley; grandchildren: Khrystyne (fiancé Paul) Cressy of Sioux Falls, Ashley (Richard) White of San Antonio, Todd Kierstead of Presho, Trista Kierstead of Winner, and Connor and Mallory of Rapid Valley; great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Cressy and Jennifer and Jacqueline Dummer of Sioux Falls; siblings: Gloria Leichtnam of Sioux Falls, Marion (Dean) Brakke of Pierre, Deanna (Virgil) Johnson of Presho, Judith (Jim) Cronin of Mexico, Gordon Lillebo of Presho and Rodney Lillebo of Presho and inlaws: Catherine Donovan, Tony (Mary Lou) Urban, Jim (Shelia) Urban and Lawrence Urban and sisterin- law Dianne (George) England. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilmer and Susie Lillebo; in-laws, Frank and Helen Urban; brother Harold and brother-in-law, John Urban