Edith Lorraine Wittrock

Edith Wittrock, 98 of Medford, OR, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017, at her home. Edith Lorraine Fousek, daughter of Otto and Marie (Caufman) Fousek, was born on March 3, 1919, on a farm near Vega, SD. She grew up in the Kimball area and graduated from Kimball High School in 1936. Edith moved to Sioux Falls in 1937 and attended at Nettleton College. Edith was united in marriage with Russell Wittrock on August 21, 1942, in Canton, SD. The couple lived in Sioux Falls and began to raise a family. Edith worked as a secretary at Commercial Credit and at Newberry’s Store. Edith later worked as a house cleaner. Russell passed away on November 27, 1993. Edith was a member of Eastside Presbyterian Church and served as a Deacon. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge, and was active in prayer groups at church and in the neighborhood. She frequently volunteered at Sioux Valley Hospital. In her spare time, Edith enjoyed knitting, reading, and working with the Latch Key program at Church and the After-School Program at Whitter Jr. High. Grateful for having shared her life are her son Ronald Wittrock of Eagle Point, OR; grandson, Rick Wittrock of San Jose, CA; granddaughters, Malissa (Dean) Bulluck of Novato, CA, Shelly Schauffler of Eagle Point, OR, Heather (Brian) Richard of Grants Pass, OR and Alina (Brady) Totten of Eagle Point, OR; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell; a brother, Duane Fousek. Funeral Services were Tuesday, June 6, 2017.