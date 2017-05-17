Funeral services for Edwin E. Swanson, 93, of New Prague, MN, and formerly of Canton and Pukwana, SD were held Monday, May 15, at the Pukwana Free Lutheran Church in Pukwana, SD with burial in the Pukwana City Cemetery at Pukwana, SD. Edwin Everett Swanson, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the Oak Terrace Senior Living Center in Le Sueur, Minnesota. Edwin was born on April 3, 1924, in Cleveland Township within Brule County, South Dakota. He was the son of Emiel and Adeline (Lund) Swanson. He graduated from Pukwana High School in 1942. Edwin remained on the family homestead during World War II under a draft deferment for farmers and farm workers who were “necessary to and regularly engaged in an agricultural occupation.” Later, in 1951, he began farming on his own in rural Brule County, South Dakota. He enjoyed farming along with the raising of cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks and geese. Edwin met schoolteacher Etta Irene Adams, and they were married on June 18, 1957. For a couple of years, they farmed near Woonsocket, South Dakota. Upon returning to Pukwana in 1963, he remained on the farm until retiring from farming in 1980. After moving to Canton, South Dakota, Edwin engaged in various jobs around the community. While at Pukwana, South Dakota, Edwin was a member of the Free Lutheran Church in Pukwana, South Dakota. Over the years he served on the church council in various positions. After moving to Canton, South Dakota, he and his family became members of Redeemer Free Lutheran Church. His last years were as a member of King of Glory Lutheran in Shakopee, MN. One of Edwin’s favorite things to do was to visit with people. He would often tell his children tales of the people he had talked to throughout the day and while shopping. He also spent time doing various Bible Studies and investigations of biblical prophecy. His children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart. In later years, every conversation included the assurance that he prayed for all of them by name every day. Edwin is survived by four children, Warren (Marlys) Swanson of Argyle, MN, Jean (Lloyd) Quanbeck of Moorhead, MN, Patricia (Brent) Johnson of New Prague, MN, and Christine (Philip) Haedtke of St. Paul, MN; one sister, Lois Bickner of Kimball, South Dakota; brothers, Alvin of Kimball, South Dakota and John of Pukwana, South Dakota. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Etta; two daughters, Anita and Marlys; sister, Helen Bebo; and brothers, Harold, Lawrence, Walter, and Rudolf. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 261, Argyle, MN 56713.