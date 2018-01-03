Eileen B. Pendleton, 71, of Custer, SD, passed away December 26, 2017, at the Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Eileen was born September 16, 1946, in Mitchell, SD, to Milo and Grace (McManus) Kistler. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Steve) Forcum of Pueblo, CO; son, Rick (Crystal) Pendleton of Pueblo; brothers, Donald Kistler of Custer; Gene (Rita) Kistler of Brick, NJ; Patrick Kistler of Loveland, CO; Jerry (Lorna) Kistler of Chamberlain, SD; Richard (Barb) Kistler of Sarasota, FL; sister, Mary Lou Neville of North Glen, CO; five grandchildren, Justina (Sean), Kyle, Kenny, Aura (Jacob), Jessie and two great grandchildren, Sofie and Violet. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Francis Kistler. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, December 29, 2017, at St. John the Baptist Church with Fr. Grant Gerlach as Celebrant, viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at the Custer Cemetery in Custer. A memorial has been established in Eileen’s name. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.