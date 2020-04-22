Eldon Glenn Willuweit was born in Burke SD on February 17th, 1935 to Lea (Stroh) and Julius Willuweit. He went to school in Herrick, SD and on March 31st, 1953 at the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Air Force. Upon return he married Patricia A. Janousek on July 25th, 1960.

Eldon did road construction until his interest of electronics led him to Chamberlain in 1962 to start a TV repair business they named E & P Electronics in the back of Joedens Furniture. He worked there for many years learning his craft. Eldon and Pat moved E&P electronics into a building on Main Street in April of 1975, which boomed into a very successful business in the Chamberlain community for 45 years. They retired in April of 2007.

Eldon was an avid bowler. He loved and supported bowling for many years. He was inducted into the Chamberlain Bowling Alley Hall of Fame.

On July 25th, 2010, Eldon and Pat celebrated 50 happy years together. Shortly after that, we lost Pat to cancer. In 2013 Eldon married Jan Gruenig, and they shared the remainder of his life together.

Eldon passed away on April 18, 2020 at home in Chamberlain at the age of 85 years.

Gratefully sharing his life are his wife Jan, his two sons Steve (Bernadette) Willuweit, and Dave Willuweit, three grandchildren Jaime McCarrier, Rachel Lindner, and Eric Willuweit, 2 step daughters, Lorinda (John) Toupal, and Laura (Dan) Bateman, four step grandchildren, Alex and Aaron Toupal, Sarinda and Stephen Bateman, and five great grandchildren.

Eldon grew up in a large family with 14 siblings. He is survived by siblings Donna Steckman, Harley Willuweit, Marva Ryther, Barb Stott, Donald Willuweit, and Verdeen Davies.

Preceding him in death were his first wife Patricia, his parents Lea and Julius, his siblings Arlene Rang, Melvin Willuweit, Winston Willuweit, Darlene Kerner, Linda Kumley, Dennis Willuweit, Merle Willuweit, plus many brothers and sisters in law.

Due the COVID pandemic, private family services will be held.

Eldon will be interred in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain.