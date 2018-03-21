Funeral services for Ellen D. Reis, 86, of Chamberlain will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Visitation will be Friday beginning at 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain. Ellen Doris Reis passed away on March 13, 2018 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 86 years. Ellen Doris Kiehn was born December 5, 1931 at Chamberlain to Herman and Lillian (Feuser) Kiehn. She attended Gunderson Country School through the eighth grade and graduated from Chamberlain High School. On October 15, 1950, Ellen was united in marriage to Alvern B. "Johnny" Reis. After their marriage, they moved to the Kiehn family farm near Ola, SD and to this union, three children were born Allen, Carol, and Cindy. In 1973, they left the farm and moved into Pukwana and in 1974 Ellen began her career as Deputy Treasurer at the Brule County Courthouse. After Ellen's retirement from the courthouse in 1996, she and Johnny managed Cedar Shore Campground in Chamberlain and the Corps of Engineer Campground in Fort Thompson. In her later years, Ellen worked in the gift shop at Cedar Shore Resort. Around 1989, they moved into Chamberlain and later to the Regency Retirement Assisted Living until Ellen became a resident of Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain. Ellen was a member of the Pollyanna Club for many years, a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, and was involved in the Senior Citizens Center. She loved to fish, play cards, and she thoroughly enjoyed visiting with people. Gratefully sharing her life are her son Allen Reis and Scoti of Chamberlain; two daughters Carol Herbst and Jerry and Cindy Wingert and Dennis all of Chamberlain; grandchildren Tayn Reis, Britney Reis, Joshua Reuer, Dana Rogers, Kevin Rogers, Katie Lechette, Travis Thompson, and Weston Thompson; and great grandchildren Alexandra, Aidyn, Ava, Dabria, Elby, Mayhem, Harry, Finn, Gus, McKenna, Evan, Paisley, Sidney, Charlotte, and McKenzie. Preceding her in death were her husband of 67 years; her parents; an infant brother Wilbur; grandchild Trinity Reis; great grandchild Mia Michelle; and son-in-law Rick Rogers.