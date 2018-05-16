Estella Lorraine Powers, 89, of Pukwana, SD passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018 at her home. A Committal Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Pukwana Community Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball, SD is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome. com. Estella Lorraine (Reuer) Powers was born on March 12, 1929 to William and Lena (Wagaman) Reuer on the family farm in rural Reliance, SD. She attended Black Dog Country School and Reliance High School. She received her Beautician’s License after completing an apprenticeship with her Aunt Luela. On June 4, 1951 Estella was united in marriage to Rollin K. Powers in Pierre, SD. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and raising her grandchildren. She was also a member of the Missouri Valley Horseman Club and a 4-H Club Leader. Grateful for having shared in Estella’s life: her two children: Lorri (Leland) Clark of Yankton, SD and William Powers of Pukwana, SD; three grandchildren: Andrea (Bill) Maibaum, Shelley (Aaron) Clark Olsen and Grant Powers; three great grandchildren: Rodney Powers, Wade Powers and Adelyn Maibaum; a brother, Eugene “Bud” (Laura) Reuer of Herrick, SD; along with five nieces and nephews. Estella was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin (Jan. 31, 1995); her parents, William and Lena; a sister, Helen Kenobie; and parents-in-law, Garold and Christine Powers.