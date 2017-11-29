Funeral services for Ethel C. Quilt, 65, of Lower Brule, SD were Wed., November 22, 2017 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Lower Brule, SD. Ethel Claudia Quilt began her journey to the Spirit World on November 18, 2017 at the Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 65 years. Ethel was born to Felix Quilt, Jr. and Viola (Black Dog) Quilt on May 20, 1952 at Chamberlain. She remained a lifelong resident of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. She attended Lower Brule Day School, St. Joseph’s Indian School, and Lower Brule High School. The special person in her life is Johnny Pretty Sounding Flute. Most precious to her were her grandchildren. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays having cake for everything! She loved going to Bingo, visiting family in Minnesota, traveling, and making lots of good memories and capturing it with photos. She loved having family and friends come to visit and would always help anyone if she could. She was a police officer in her younger days and also worked at the Lower Brule Housing Authority. In 2007, she began dialysis and became very close with her dialysis family. We are very thankful for them and their services. Anyone who knew her knows that she has been through a lot not only in life but health. She accepted all the obstacles put in front of her with the good Lord’s help. She was a very strong woman. Very grateful for sharing her life are her children Susan Quilt, Kathleen Quilt, Ronald Quilt, Spencer Estes, Wade Felicia; special Auntie Rose Eagle Star, her sisters Nonie (Francis, Sr.) Quilt-Byington, Shirley Crane, Rocheal LaRoche, and Monica Quilt; brother Herbert Eagle Thunder; and all her cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all who loved her, Mitakuyasin Preceding her in death were her father Felix Quilt, Jr., her mother Viola Black Dog, baby sons, her brother Stanton “John” Quilt, sister Inez Eagle Thunder, her grandson Wilson Andrews, son Randall Quilt, nephew John Quilt, and niece Naomi Eagle Thunder.