Wake services for Eugene Allan “Gene” Koster, 69, of Fort Thompson, SD were held 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Crow Creek Tribal Hall in Fort Thompson. Eugene Allan Koster, 69, passed away on August 23, 2018 at home in Fort Thompson, SD. Eugene Allan Koster (Tokala Kinyan Ku) was born in Chamberlain SD on March 30, 1949 to Emerald “Bud” Koster and Rosie (Pickner) Koster. While growing up Gene lived with his family in several South Dakota towns while following his father’s construction jobs. In 1966 the family moved to Turlock California where Gene graduated high school in 1967. In January of 1969 Gene met Donna Kay Choat, they married on March 21, 1969. A few months later he was drafted into the U.S. Army; he graduated basic training in Fort Ord California, was stationed and attended AIT in Fort Rucker Alabama, and was then deployed to Vietnam where he served as a helicopter crew chief with C Troop 2/17th Cavalry, 101st Airborne Division. After being honorably discharged, Gene and Donna moved back to South Dakota to make their home. While living in Fort Thompson, Gene utilized the skills he learned at school and throughout his life while holding many prestigious positions within the community. Gene enrolled and graduated from Sinte Gleska University with a degree in Human Services/Mental Health, began working as a Mental Health Technician at I.H.S, and eventually held a position at the Circles of Care Youth Suicide Prevention Program. Gene enjoyed working with his hands and hunting and fishing with his family. He loved riding motorcycles and participated in many Memorial rides, including Dakota 38+2. Gene was one of the founding members of the Hunkpati Oyate Lodge and served as commander for many years. Gene is survived by his wife Donna, five children: Dennis and his wife Bonnie Koster, Bradley Koster, Donelle and her husband Tommy Thompson, Micheal Koster, and Leigha and her husband Randy Kills in Water. He is also survived by his only living uncle Raymond Pickner, brothers Pat Koster Sr. and Terry Koster Sr., his sisters Kay Koster and Deanna Koster, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Rosie Koster, his niece Janet Koster, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.