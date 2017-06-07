Funeral services for Eugene H. Williams, 78, were Tuesday, June 6 at the Crow Creek Tribal Hall in Ft. Thompson. Wayne Two Hawks and John Cloud officiated. Eugene Howard Williams made his journey to the spirit world peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at 4:30 a.m. on June 1st, 2017 at the Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain, SD. Eugene was born March 21, 1939 to Earl Williams and Lillian Spider at the Old Agency in Sisseton, SD. He attended school in Wahpeton, SD. He then traveled by train to Seattle, WA and began a career in truck driving where he traveled all over the contiguous United States. He later moved to Oakland, CA.I n 1960, Eugene’s uncle Stephen Spider informed him that construction had begun on the Big Bend Dam and Eugene became employed there as a heavy equipment operator. A year later he met the love of his life, Darlene Brother of All. They were married at the Presbyterian Church in the Crow Creek community and stayed married for 56 years. From this union came 3 sons and 5 daughters. After the completion of the Big Bend Dam, Eugene became employed with the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe C.H.R. program as a driver for 5 years. He started working for the BIA in the Road Department as a heavy equipment operator, later he became employed at the BIA police department in Ft. Thompson until he retired after 35 years. Eugene’s hobbies included gardening, cooking, traveling, writing in his journal, catching up on current events, making and visiting friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. Those lucky enough to know him were always greeted with a smile and a hand shake. Our loss is the Lord’s gain. Survivors include his wife Darlene, three sons: Kenneth Williams, Lanny Williams, and David Williams, one daughter: Muriel Williams, 18 grandchildren, 16 greatgrandchildren, 1 greatgreat- grandchild, and brothers: Harvey Dumarce, Ronnie Dumarce, Dennis Dumarce, & Irvin Dumarce. He is preceeded in death by his mother, father, four daughters, six sisters,. and two brothers.