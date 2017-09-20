Funeral services for Faith Ann Drapeau, 65, of Fort Thompson will be 1 pm Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Crow Creek Tribal Hall in Fort Thompson, SD with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Wake services will be Wednesday and Thursday evening at 7 pm at the Crow Creek Tribal Hall in Fort Thompson.

Faith Ann Drapeau was born September 11, 1952 to Oscar His Law and Shirley Ann Drapeau at Chamberlain. She attended school in Gann Valley and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Stephan, SD. Faith worked as a teacher for the Crow Creek Headstart Program for 13 years, in the Hunkpati Project, and later worked at various jobs for the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.

Faith was united in marriage to Bruce With Horn and to that union four children were born: Jessica, Jerrica, Bruce Jr., and Marty.

She later married Jerry Sazue, Sr. and to that union a daughter, Tylie Sazue, was born.

She enjoyed reading true crime books, BINGO, and going to the casino. She played and watched softball, liked bowling, and also arts and crafts. Faith also formed a cancer awareness support group in Fort Thompson and raised money to help support people battling cancer with expenses.

Faith passed away on September 16, 2017 at Good Samaritan in Corsica, SD at the age of 65 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her five children Jessica (Perry) Coleman of Fort Thompson, Jerrica (Rocky) Niewenhuis of Corsica, Bruce With Horn, Jr. of Terra Haute, IN, and Marty With Horn, Sr. of Mitchell, and Tylie Sazue of Fort Thompson; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; three sisters Anna Rose Drapeau, Carol Ellen Quilt, and Lila Joy White Mouse; two brothers Delaine Carpenter and Patrick Grey Owl; and a special aunt Melvina “Toto” Wilkerson.

Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers Arnold Walking Bull, Kevin His Law, and Karl White Mouse; and a special uncle Jumbo Drapeau.