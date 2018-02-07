Frances M. (Mlady) Schauss

Frances Mae Mlady was born September 2, 1928, in Academy, South Dakota, to William and Erma (Girton) Mlady. She was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up on the family farm in Brule County, SD, where her grandparents were early homesteaders. As with many rural families in order to attend high school, she worked and boarded in town during the school year graduating from Chamberlain High School, in 1946. She attended College in Springfield and Spearfish. After college she taught in one room schoolhouses in rural South Dakota. She took a teaching position in Newcastle, WY and then moved to Casper in the early 1950's, teaching kindergarten. After moving to Casper, she met her future husband Ralph L. Schauss marrying in 1954. They built the Ramada Inn, in 1964, owned the Riverside Mobile Home Court, and numerous other businesses over many years. They had five children together. She was involved in Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, as well as, school activities. She had a passion for art and was a longtime member of the Artist's Guild. As an accomplished artist she won numerous awards locally, statewide and nationally. For many years she was a member of Republican Women and served as a state delegate. She continued to follow politics and remained a lifelong Republican. She was proud of her Mayflower origins and her Czech heritage. She was a Mayflower Society member. She traveled extensively in the United States and Internationally with her lady friends, filling her home with memento's from her travels. In 2016 she attended her 70th high school reunion in Chamberlain, SD, while there she had a minor stroke. Over the next year she developed dementia symptoms and with declining health she was moved to Shepherd of the Valley Healthcare Community, where she passed away January 23, 2018. Her five surviving children are Gloria Huston (grandsons Roger, Jeff, and Chris) Vergas, MN, Becky Bulfer (grandchildren Daniel (Elizabeth), David, and Shelby Bulfer) of Casper, WY, Steven Schauss (Melody Foster) (grandson Zeb (Cindy) Schauss - great-grandsons Hunter and Mason) all of Casper, WY, grandson Elliot Davis (son of Bill Schauss, deceased) of Casper, WY, Deborra Schauss (grandsons Dalton and Riley Stewart) of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and Laurie Wilson (Dave McNally) (grandson Ashley Wilson) all of Casper, WY. She is survived by five siblings Margie Klein of Burke, SD, Bill (Dennise) Mlady of Academy, SD, Sauny Schreiber of Lakewood, CO, Dennis (Becky) Mlady of Portsmouth, NE, Norma (Jim) Kerr of Seabeck, WA, in-laws in the Schauss family, and has many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, William (Bill) Schauss, her parents William A. and Erma M. (Girton) Mlady, son-in-law Richard Huston, brotherin- laws Shorty Schreiber and Norman Klein and nephew Bradley Klein. The family is planning a future Celebration of Life that will be announced later.