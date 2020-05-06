Gary Altheide, 81, of Chamberlain, SD passed away at home on April 26, 2020.

Per Gary's wishes there will be no memorial services.

Gary William Altheide was born September 6, 1938 at Chamberlain to Karl and Ida (Sampson) Altheide. He was raised in Chamberlain and attended school at Chamberlain. Gary primarily was a farmer but also did carpentry and painting along with being a parts runner.

Gary was united in marriage to Phyllis Magoon and they made their home on the farm north of Chamberlain.

He loved to garden, enjoying the outdoors, which would explain his love of going on vacations to the mountains.

Gary is survived by his wife Phyllis E. Altheide of Chamberlain, SD; son Skylar Altheide of LaGrange, WY; Rochelle Tudor and Sonya (Mark) Callendar all of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers Roger (Shirley) Altheide of Marshall, MN and Norman Altheide of Dunnellon, FL; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents Ida and Karl Altheide, a daughter Kimberly Stewart, and a brother Duane Altheide.