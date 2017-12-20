Funeral services for Gene Graves, 72, of Chamberlain, SD were Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Pukwana Cemetery at Pukwana. Visitation was at the Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday beginning at 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Gene Andrew Graves was born March 19, 1945 at Mitchell, SD to Willard and Ferne (Johnson) Graves. He attended Gearhart and Olson country schools through the eighth grade and high school at Chamberlain graduating in 1963. During high school Gene worked on the family farm. After high school, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard doing his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. For a short time he worked as truck driver during the construction of Interstate 90. On September 9, 1967, Gene was united in marriage to Dianne Nelson. They made their home on the farm for about seven years before moving into Chamberlain. Gene continued farming until his health forced him to slow down but he still made it to the farm as often as possible. At that point, he became the “family carpenter”. Gene was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the council. Gene was also a member of the American Legion Potter Post No. 3 of Chamberlain. He enjoyed going to coffee with his coffee group each day. He loved farming, hunting, fishing, and baking cookies. He was a very good cook. He liked classic cars and woodworking. He was a jack of all trades and master of none. Gene loved his corvette and in their earlier years they enjoyed trips to the Corvette Rally in Spearfish. He bought the original car that he and Dianne went on their first date in and restored it. The greatest joys in his life were his six grandsons. Gene passed away on December 10, 2017 in Rochester, MN at the age of 72 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife Dianne of Chamberlain; daughter Amanda (Chris) Longhenry of Chamberlain; two sons Scott (Nancy) Graves of Spearfish and Justin (Christy) Graves of Pukwana; six grandsons Conner, Gavin, David, Luke, Rowen, and Gene; a brother Gordon (Mary) Graves of Pukwana; and a sister Ardyce McManus of Pukwana. Preceding him in death were his parents