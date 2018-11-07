Gerald "Dave" Dorwart, age 86, of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at his home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors followed in Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive was entrusted with the arrangements. Dave was born on July 2, 1932 in Kimball, South Dakota, a son of Allen and Fern (Larsen) Dorwart. He was raised and educated in Kimball and graduated from Kimball High School with the class of 1950. Following his high school graduation he attended the South Dakota School of Mines for one year before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1952. During his military service he was stationed at the Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado where he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Joanne Konechne, on October 16, 1953. To this union three children were born: David Brett, Kevin Paul, and Rebecca Joanne. Dave was honorably discharged from military duty in October of 1956 and then he and Joanne moved back to South Dakota where Dave finished up his schooling. Dave graduated from the School of Mines in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering. The family then moved to Glendive where he began a thirty-five year career with MDU P&T division, which is now known as WBI Energy. During that time he was honored in 1979 by the Jaycees as Boss of the Year and was vice president of the company at the time of his retirement. Dave was always committed to his work and his employees but during his downtime he enjoyed carving duck decoys, working in his shop, and watching football games. Once retired he was able to spend more time doing those things, and he especially enjoyed going on cruises with Joanne. He was also very proud attending all of his grandkid's sporting events. Dave was a member of the Elks Lodge, the Glendive Community Airport Commission, the Dawson College Board, and a past chairman for the Glendive Community Hospital Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Fern; one aunt, Rebecca Dorwart; and his motherand father-in-law. Dave is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Joanne of Glendive; his three children, Brett (Connie) Dorwart of Fort Peck, Montana, Kevin (Shawna) Dorwart of Glendive, and Rebecca Dorwart of Bismarck, North Dakota; five grandchildren, Alicia, Jessica, Dakotah, Will, and Saige; three greatgrandchildren, Gentry, Bryklyn, and Connley; and four brother- and sister-in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.