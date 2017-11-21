GLORIA JEAN SOLHIEM

Gloria was born January 27, 1945 in Plankington, S.D. to Ablert and Marlene (Soulek) Goos. She passed away November 12 at the age of 72. She lived her first 16 years of life on rural farms. Loved those wide open spaces. She then moved to the Oacoma-Chamberlain area where she finished high school, graduating in 1964. Gloria got married in 1965 to Eugene Solhiem—to her were born Norman Solhiem and Sonya Solhiem while living in Metaline, Washington. Her children were her whole life. What a gift from the Lord, children are—even when life isn’t easy—they make life worth living. Gloria followed her husband where ever work took him. Living in several places in Washington and Montana. She learned to drive an 18-wheeler to help haul cattle. What an adventure—seeing the country while on the road. She supplemented income by sewing, doing leather craft and taxes for others. In 1973—she was led to the Lord by a lovely Christian lady. A Lord that has been there for her though thick and thin—in the abundant and not so abundant times. Always supplying all that was needed. After losing a home in the flood of 1975 in Montana, life was led to a different path. Nine months of homelessness brought a whole different perspective to life. She then cooked at a café, learning how to flip those burgers! In 1978 she was led back to Chamberlain to work at the hospital. Gloria loved caring for people; especially the little ones. In 1990 she moved to Sioux Falls to be near her children. She worked at Citibank for 21 years in customer service, serving five years as an acting-manager. She became a member of Eastside Baptist Church in 1990. She helped at the Faith Christian Academy for a few years, worked in the printing ministry, helped do the weekly prayer list and loved serving the Lord. In her spare time, Gloria enjoyed making quilts for babies and adults. The oven was always hot from making a batch of cookies 10-20 dozen at a time. In the fall, she enjoyed canning. Her daughter taught her how to make greeting cards. She always loved writing letters to others—a lost art for sure. Gloria was proceeded in death by her father and mother, a younger brother Roger, and a sister Marlys. She is leaving behind a son, Norman (Rose) Solhiem of Sioux Falls, a daughter, Sonya Solhiem of Sioux Falls, brothers Leroy (Janet) Goos of Virginia Beach, VA; Pat (Diana) Goos of Oacoma; Peter (Annie) Goos of Chamberlain; and Daniel Goos of Fairfield, MT; grandson Christopher Solhiem of Aransas, TX; step-grandchildren Dennis Hanson of Springfield and Jamie (Shane) Moffatt of Crooks; step-great grandchildren Chase and Courtney Moffatt and Nathan and Gracie Hanson as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins and loved friends. Her life-time verse was: “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”-Philippians 4:13 In lieu of flowers-money should be designated to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.