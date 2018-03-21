services for Grace Donner, 77 of Fort Thompson will be 1:00 pm Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Christ Episcopal Church in Fort Thompson with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Wake services will be Friday evening at 7:00 pm at the Crow Creek Tribal Hall in Fort Thompson. Grace Donner passed away on March 13, 2018 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 77 years. Grace Elizabeth (Ree) Donner was born May 18, 1940 to Hosea and Eunice (Day) Ree. Grace grew up on the Fort Thompson Reservation and attended school in Fort Thompson Elementary, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church School, and Gann Valley where she graduated. Grace spent most of her life in Fort Thompson, SD and later moved to Chamberlain, Kimball, Gann Valley, and made her way back to Fort Thompson until her passing. Grace was united in marriage to Alphonso Drapeau, Sr. and had five children: Eunice (Lori), Alphonso Jr., Shirley Ann, Peter James, and Quentin Arnold. Later on she met Wallace Donner, Sr. and they were both truck drivers. They spent many years on the road. Grace and Wallace were later united in marriage and to this marriage they had three (3) children Brian Stewart, Catherine Grace, and Wallace Jr. She later adopted her grandson Dawson Cole. Grace worked for the Headstart, BIA in the Finance and drove Semi- Tractor Trailers, St. Joseph Indian School as a dorm matron for the Big Girl’s Dorm, and the Elder Center in the Clothing store. Grace also served on the Board for the Elderly and various boards in the community of Fort Thompson. Grace loved her Bingo, casino, family cookouts but most of all she loved her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Grace enjoyed cooking, making bread and especially fry bread for her family. She enjoyed sewing making outfits for her grandchildren. Grace has numerous adopted sisters/brothers including Gwen Jandreau, Alfreda LeCompte, Kay Gourneau, Bonita Ness, and many more. Grace is survived by her children Eunice (Lori) and Marlon Sitting Crow, Alphonso and Ella Drapeau, Shirley and Pedro St. John, Catherine and Tolly Estes, Wallace and Karri Donner all of Fort Thompson, and Brian Donner of Chamberlain, and her only sister left Florence Wooledge Patrick. Proceeding her in death were her mother and father Hosea and Eunice; three brothers Hosea, Winifred, and Nelson Henry; four sisters Gloria, Bernice, Doris, Goldie; two sons Peter and Quentin; and three grandchildren Anna, Emily, and Jesse. Grace was always there for others. When her sisters passed away, she took their children as her own. Grace was a beautiful, strong, intelligent, caring women who was the matriarch of the Ree descendants and the Cante (Heart) that held the family together. Grace was always athletic and brave, never afraid to try something new and would always excel though out her entire life including being a champion bowler winning numerous awards and winning ribbons in elderly Olympics. Grace touched so many people’s lives on her earth journey and always helped them in a humble why. She never shared her good deeds or bragged about her helping others, she just went about her journey sharing her strength, nurturing, wisdom, support and love. Those who had the privilege of knowing her are better human beings because of her influence.