Helmet William Reuer was born on May 4, 1929, to Fred and Tillie (Hieb) Reuer at Reliance, South Dakota. He died on August 12, 2017, at 1 am at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls from advanced stage cancer. A funeral service was held Wednesday, August 16. Helmet attended rural school north of Reliance and graduated from Reliance High School in 1947. He farmed and ranched with his family until he entered the United States Army in November of 1951 and served until November of 1953. After his discharge from the service Helmet returned to the Reliance area to farm. On June 1 of 1957 he was united in marriage to Kay Busack at Chamberlain, South Dakota. To this union two children were born, a son Quentin Boyd and a daughter Linda Kaye. In 1962 the family moved to Stanley County to a ranch on Bad River. Helmet and Kay lived there for 38 years, and then retired to Fort Pierre in June of 2000. Helmet was a longtime member of the Methodist Church, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, American Legion, and served for 15 years on the Stanley County School Board. His greatest enjoyment was raising quality cattle and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Kay, son Quentin (Liisa) of E. Wenatchee, WA, granddaughter Isla Marie of Heber Springs, AZ, sister Dorothy Clark of Rapid City, SD, and brothers Francis of Cheyenne, WY and Clifford of Pierre, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Linda, and brothers Alfred and Harold. Memorials may be directed to the Helmsley Center. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com