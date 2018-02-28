Holly Jane Fite, 33, of Pukwana, SD, formerly of Platte, SD passed away unexpectedly of a suspected aneurysm on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center. Funeral Services are 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at LaRoche Cemetery, rural Academy, SD. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 28, 2018 with a 7:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Holly Jane Fite was born on July 10, 1984 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Daniel and Mary (Karpen) Fite. She graduated from Platte High School in 2002. During her high school years she enjoyed cheerleading and working at the Platte Food Center. She was employed at Casey’s General Store in Platte until the time of her death. Holly’s real passion however was working with children and she worked as a childcare provider as soon as she was old enough to start babysitting. For the past several years Holly has been working at a daycare in Chamberlain for one of her best friends. She loved her “peanuts” - her nieces and nephew whom she loved to spend time with and spoil relentlessly. Holly had many loves in her life besides people and children. She loved the water, mostly on her jet ski but she loved anything having to do with the water. She loved camping and sitting around a campfire with friends. She enjoyed playing darts, staying up all night on Black Friday with her sister, and Christmas with the family. She recently picked up a love for snowmobiling as it is a passion of her fiancé, Craig. Grateful for having shared in Holly’s life: her parents, Daniel and Mary Fite of Platte, SD; one sister, Heather (Steve) VanZee - Jetta of Humboldt, SD; one brother, Robert (Katie) Fite – Brody and Rory of Madison, NE; her grandmother, Patricia Fite of Academy, SD; and the loves of her life fiancé, Craig Rosenberger of Pukwana, SD and her dog, Charlie. She is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Holly was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, George Fite and her maternal grandparents, Gene and Veronica Karpen. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.