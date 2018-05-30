Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain with burial of the ashes in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Iva Fleming, who returned to her native South Dakota in 1999 to be closer to family, died March 2, 2018, at the Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain. She was 98. Iva Pauline Lindley was born on Nov. 28, 1919, to William and Ozitte (King) Lindley at their rural Reliance farm home. She graduated from Reliance High School in 1936 as valedictorian of her class. She attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, where she majored in English with minors in speech and history. After graduating from college, she taught at Owanka, S.D., and Parker, S.D., before taking a position as a copywriter with an advertising agency in Chicago in 1944. In 1948, she moved to Los Angeles and wrote advertising copy for a department store. She met her future husband, Robert Fleming, a Lockheed Corp. employee, that same year and they were married in May 1949. Iva was offered a secretarial position at Lockheed and she and her husband continued at Lockheed until he was transferred to the Marietta, Ga., office in 1951-52. Iva was then promoted to executive secretary for the director of public relations. She and Bob worked at Lockheed until their retirement in 1967. Iva and Bob spent their retirement years on an acreage outside of Marietta where they raised cattle and horses, and later at Rome, Ga. They traveled extensively and continued their tradition of an annual pheasant hunting trip to South Dakota each fall. When Bob died in 1987, Iva moved back to Marietta and volunteered for a number of organizations, including the Welcome Center and the Methodist Church. After her move to Mitchell, S.D., she continued to volunteer for a local nursing home helping patients play bingo. She also made telephone calls for the RSVP and the Blood Bank. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Iva loved to discuss books, current events, politics and the latest developments involving her family. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carina (Mrs. John Frank) Lindley, Chamberlain; a stepdaughter, Eleanor (Mrs. James L. III) Harmstead, of West Chester, Pa., several nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her brothers John Frank Lindley and infant Joseph Lindley; and a sister, Josephine Hamiel. Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church, Mitchell, or Wesley Acres, Mitchell.