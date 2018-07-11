Funeral services for J’Von J. Shields, 17, of Fort Thompson, SD will be 1:00 pm Monday, July 9, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson with burial in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery at Stephan, SD. Wake services will be Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson. Mitakuyapi (Relatives), Our Tokoja, son, brother, and dad J’Von Justice “Hepana” (second born) Shields, aka “J-Boogie” was born with many gifts on April 14, 2001, in Mitchell, SD to his Ina Faylita Joe and Ate’ Jason Shields. J’Von danced through life (his way) with spins, crosses, jumps, and hoops. He passed those gifts to his handsome son Jrue Justice, eight months, his brothers Jeremiah, JoReese, Oaklynd, Jayton, Jarvis, JJ, JShawn, and Josiah, his “bros”, wacipi (pow-wow fancy bustle dancers), and his little sister, Akisha Whitney. Hepana grew up in many circles: wacipi, traditional ceremonies, and basketball (his passion). He loved music, sports, fishing, racing, telling jokes, and tasty food. J’Von always checked on his family and friends. During his tender years J’Von ran for and rode with the Dakota 38 plus 2 Mankato Wokiksuye’ riders from Fort Thompson, SD to Minnesota. In February 2016, J’Von met Brianne Saul and Tunkasina Wakon Tanka blessed us all eight months ago with baby Jrue Justice Shields. The Rencountre-Joe and Shields tiospaye are proud to share Hepana did his best to be a good Dakota-Dine’ dad at a young age. His brothers and many “bros” will carry on his role responsibility and care for baby Jrue. J’Von, your family and friends will carry on for you and honor your memory and dreams. We miss you with all our chante’ (heart) for you taught us many lessons.... the greatest of all, - LOVE. Nina waste’ cidaka!