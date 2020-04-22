On Monday, April 13, 2020, Jade Leonard Leiferman, loving husband, son, brother, grandson, and uncle passed away at age 51 in Denver, CO.

Jade was born July 23, 1968 in Chamberlain, SD to Lucille (Lokoen) & Dwayne Leiferman. He was one of eight children raised in Chamberlain. He graduated from Chamberlain High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorable from November 1987 to November 1989. He later graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He relocated to Denver, CO where he called home. He worked for Trane and Long Technologies as a Project Engineer. Jade married the love of his life Linn Schindler from Reliance, SD September 2000.

Jade had a passion for family, friends, hunting, the Pittsburg Steelers, sports in general, and his dog Charlie. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jade was preceded in death by his father Dwayne, his brother Bryan, grandparents Anna (Svoboda) and Lewis Leiferman, and grandparents Thelma (Bingen) and Albert Lokoen and close cousin Trevis Willard. He is survived by his wife Linn, mother Lucille, and siblings Nadine (David) Bartlett, Diane Cummings (Brian Frost), Brenda (Larry) Giedd, Denise Hyland, Tony (Kami) Leiferman, and Lauren (Ryan) Knippling. Jade was a beloved uncle to 29 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date.