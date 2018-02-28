Janice Kay Tedrow

Janice “Jan” Kay Weniger Tedrow was born February 3, 1950 in Chamberlain, SD, to Joseph Weniger and Mary Lou (Hodgin) Weniger and passed away February 16, 2018 after several years battling Nueroendrocrine Carcinoid Tumors. She graduated from Chamberlain High School and Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, SD. Jan worked as a dental assistant in Watertown and Denver until she began raising her family. Janice married Dennis Tedrow November 25, 1972. Dennis died November 24, 1992. They had two children, William Joseph and Taura Leigh and three grandchildren: Jordan Tedrow, Shelby Tedrow and Elijah Henderson. She also leaves behind her siblings Doug Weniger, Denver, CO, Cheryl Kovar, Conifer, CO, Diane Vajgrt (Dennis Lauer), Bellevue, NE, and Myra Suppeland (Glenn) of Parker, CO. She also is survived by three nephews and two nieces. A Celebration of Life was held February 23, 2018 at Mt. Olivet Chapel with buriel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheatridge, CO.