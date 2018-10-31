Jennifer Wayrynen

Dennis Lee Chmela, 73, of Kimball, SD passed away unexpectedly while fishing on Monday, October 22, 2018 near Oacoma, SD. Funeral Mass was Saturday, October 27, 2018 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball assisted with arrangements. Dennis Lee Chmela was born on June 1, 1945 to Leon and Marcella (Toupal) Chmela in Kimball, SD. He attended country school in Buffalo County, SD. He was employed with the railroad, drove a Texaco truck and worked construction while continuing a career in farming with family. On August 21, 1965 Denny was united in marriage to Doris Ann Petula at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball where he was a member. He enjoyed fishing and hunting; having coffee with buddies at Ditties; and especially loved hanging out with his kids and grandchildren. Grateful for having shared in Denny’s life: his wife of over 53 years, Doris Ann Chmela of Kimball, SD; four children: Damon (Julie) Chmela of Sioux Falls, SD, Dawn (Mike) Hellbusch of Sioux Falls, SD, Denise (Tom) Rutten of Canton, SD and Danette (Dean) Paschke of Rapid City, SD; eight grandchildren: Derrick Chmela, Sgt Andrew Chmela USMC, Lane Hellbusch, Jaiden Rutten, Joceyln Rutten, Cullen Rutten, Darcy Paschke and Dustin Paschke; his mother, Marcella Chmela of Kimball, SD; a brother, Dwayne (Claudia) Chmela of Kimball, SD; a sister-in-law, Ruth Garland of St. Charles, MO; along with four nephews and many friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Leon Chmela (2009). Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com