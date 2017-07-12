Jerry Joe Hudek, 92, of Platte, SD passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Platte Care Center Avera. Funeral Services were Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Jerry Joe Hudek was born on January 15, 1925 to Cyrill and Anna (Vanek) Hudek in Illinois. He attended Kimball Country School and went on to enjoy a career in farming. On January 15, 1951 Jerry was united in marriage to Marcella Schultz in Platte, SD. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Platte. Grateful for having shared in Jerry’s life: his wife of over 66 years, Marcella Hudek of Platte, SD; and family friends, Nick and Vicky Herrick of Mitchell, SD. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Jo Hudek (Mar. 24, 1952); his parents, Cyrill and Anna Hudek; four sisters: Hadlaid Hudek, Harriet Hudek, Pauline Hudek and Mary Lou Hudek; his mother and father-in-law; and a sister-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s honor may be directed to: Platte Care Center Avera, PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com