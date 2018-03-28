Jill Diane Anderson

Jill Diane (Wittmeier) Anderson, 78 of Spearfish, South Dakota, went to meet her Lord and Maker on March 16, 2018 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, TX after a brief struggle with COPD/ Pneumonia complications. Jill was born September 10, 1939 to C.J. (Pat) Wittmeier and Sylvia (Reed) Wittmeier in Yankton and grew up on a farm west of Tyndall. Baptized at age 6, and confirmed in 8th grade from St. John’s Lutheran Church where she also taught Sunday school while in high school. She later went on to teach Sunday school in Chamberlain, South Dakota when she was a young mother. Jill’s dream was to become a nurse but her first job was teaching baton lessons for 25 cents per lesson; all the little girls in the Tyndall area wanted to be baton twirlers and they knew just where to go to become one. Jill’s second job was at the local Dairy Queen. Jill graduated from Tyndall High School in 1957, “Go Panthers,” where she was a drum majorette. She was selected as the area “Dairy Princess” in 1959, acting as a goodwill ambassador for the dairy industry. Jill went on to nursing school at Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Jill later graduated from Presentation School of Nursing at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1962. Jill worked as a nurse at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, Yankton State Hospital, Community Bailey Hospital in Chamberlain, Lookout Memorial Hospital in Spearfish, and on the psychiatric unit at Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Fort Meade, South Dakota. Jill’s nursing career ended in 1979 after a tragic accident when a patient who had a psychiatric episode on marijuana beat her, resulting in an irreversible neurological brain stem injury. In March of 1959 she met the love of her life, Kenneth (Kenny) David Anderson, and they were married December 23, 1959. To this union was born five children and a son who became part of the “Anderson Family” at the age of 15, Ray Schmit. Jill and Kenny were honored with the “Spirit of Spearfish” award for their eleven years of volunteer work running the AAU Summer Track program. During these eleven years the honorary event was hosting the Regional Track Meet which brought 1100 athletes to Spearfish from North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota. Governor Bill Janklow spoke at the opening ceremonies. Jill served as an active board member to the Spearfish Food Pantry from 1999 to 2017 representing St. Paul Lutheran Church. From 1983-2001 Jill assisted her husband, Ken, in operating a mom & pop store from their home known as Ken’s Phone Service. Jill also was an active Girl Scout Leader and Girl Scout Neighborhood Chairman. Jill and Kenny have been “Winter Texans” for the last 15 years traveling to their second home in McAllen, TX. Jill had so many amazing qualities, the most notorious was her love for lists. Jill had lists to keep track of her lists… She also was known for her unconditional love and acceptance for everyone at any time. Dependable, never failing to come through for all who needed something. Wise, so many went to her for advice. She would listen, learn, and just know the answers. Jill was a confidant with many considering her their “secret-sharing-place.” Most of all, people shared with her family that Jill was kind, just plain kind to everyone. “The Love of Jill’s Life” describes her as “The Love of His Life” and he will miss loving her terribly. Jill is survived by Kin Anderson, husband; Rick Wittmeier, brother (Roxanne); Five children Laurie Albrecht (Howie), Kris Thomas (Michael), Stacia Roggenbaum (James), Matt Anderson, Ray Schmit (Sharon); Seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death include C.J. (Pat) and Sylvia Wittmeier, parents, Rodney Wittmeier, brother, Karla Kay Anderson, daughter. A memorial has been established to benefit the American Diabetes Association and the Spearfish Food Pantry. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, April 2, 2018 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish with inurnment to take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.