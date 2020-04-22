Joanne Carson, age 86, formerly of Langford passed away March 13, 2020. She died at their home in Yankton under the care of Hospice, after bravely fighting Pulmonary Fibrosis for 12 years.

Due to the current health concerns, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Langford at a future date when public gatherings are permitted.

Joanne was born October 11, 1933 to Clarence, Sr. and Hilda (Skoien) Erickson on their farm in rural Langford. She was the youngest of five children. Joanne was baptized, confirmed, and married at Langford Lutheran Church. She graduated from Langford High School in 1951. While in high school, Joanne loved working at Hattie’s Dress Shop. After graduation, she was a nanny for her niece and nephew, and also worked at Harlow’s grocery store in Langford. She was then employed in banks in both Minneapolis and Aberdeen, working as a bookkeeper and a teller.

She married Raymond Carson on June 26, 1954. They lived in Langford for almost all 65 years plus of their marriage. After becoming ill this past June, she and Ray moved to their home in Yankton, to be closer to their children.

Joanne was a lifelong member of Langford Evangelical Lutheran Church; had been a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher, choir member, and a member of WELCA. She was involved in the Bandmothers, Boosterettes, Langford Investment Club and a Cub Scout Leader.

She attended every activity and sporting event their children were involved in, except when hospitalized. Most summer weekends were spent at their family cabin on Roy Lake where memories were made—swimming, skiing, fishing, having campfires, playing cards and outdoor games with family, extended family and neighbors.

Joanne was a good cook, spending much time cooking at home and sharing with others. The past 24 years Ray and Jo spent their winters in Pharr, TX where they developed another circle of friends, their Texas family

Survivors include her husband Raymond of 65 years; four children: Brad (Jean) Carson of Chamberlain, Stuart (Marcy) Carson of Yankton, Mary Jo (Roger) Renner of Yankton, and Jay Glenn (Cinthy) Carson of Laramie, WY; seven grandchildren: Donovan Carson, Davis Carson, Chelsea (Wes) Whitaker, Desirae (Corey) Farrell, Alex Renner, Katie (Matt Blount) Renner, and Jacob Carson; six great grandchildren, one sister-inlaw, Lois Carson, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Erika Carson; three nephews Wayne Erickson, Bryan Erickson and Ronald Olson; two brothers Harlow (Lois) Erickson, and Clarence, Jr. (Margaret) Erickson; two sisters Gloriane (Gale) Yost and Mildred (Maurice) Olson; her in-laws Richard Carson, Clarence Carson, Iva (Sam) Aeilts, and her parents.

Condolences to the family may be directed to Ray Carson, 2831 Lyons Lane, Yankton, SD 57078.

