Jonathan "Ringo" Huitema was born on September 13, 1993 to Jeffrey and Pam (Heidinger) Huitema at Mitchell, SD. Jonathan attended Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, SD. Since he was incredibly smart, the classroom proved to slow for him so he graduated high school early in 2011. At the age of 18, he began working for a watermelon farm in Forestburg, SD where he learned to drive truck. Through this job, he discovered his passion for being behind the wheel and went on to be an independent truck driver ultimately driving through the majority of the continental United States. He was also known for his large appetite and perpetual room for dessert. As a child, Jonathan insisted to his Grandpa Jon that he had a dessert stomach which started a saying that has now been carried on to the next generation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially out on the ranch with his Uncle Doug in Miller, SD. In his spare time, he also loved fishing with his little buddy Colton. When he was younger, Jonathan had a love for Thomas the Train and his interest in trains continued into his adulthood. But being behind the wheel of a truck was his passion, he absolutely loved it! Jonathan had a heart of gold and was quick to hug. He would help anybody with anything. Jonathan believed that there were only two things that really mattered in life, "Did you find happiness in your life? Did you bring happiness to others?" Jonathan unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Kimball, South Dakota having attained the age of 25 years. He is survived and remembered by the love of his life, Shantel Bairey of Chamberlain, SD; son Otto Huitema, who brought fulfillment to his life; parents Pam Heidinger of Mitchell, SD and Jeff (Lori) Huitema of Yankton, SD; sister Brittany (Nick) Chappell of Greenfield, IN; brothers Derrick Huitema of Yankton, SD and Donavan Heidinger of Mitchell, SD; grandmothers Betty Heidinger of Mitchell, SD and JoAnn Huitema of Yankton, SD; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved very much… and of course, his fellow truck driving brothers. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Don Heidinger and Jon Heidinger and uncle David Heidinger. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota with burial following at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.