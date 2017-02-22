Funeral services for Joseph R. “Joe” Hieb, 92, of Chamberlain were hled on Monday, February 20, 2017 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Reliance Cemetery at Reliance, SD.

Joseph “Joe” Hieb was born December 26, 1924 on a farm near Reliance, the son of John J. and Margaret (Reuer) Hieb. He attended and graduated in 1943 from Reliance High School.

He enlisted in in the U S Army in the fall of 1944. He served with Battery B, 316th Field Artillery Battalion, Leyte, Phillipine Islands.

He went on to take part in the U S occupation of the Japanese homelands. He finished his enlistment in the Counter Intelligence Corps in the Military Police. He was discharged Pfc on November 29,1946 with an Honorable Discharge.

He returned to Reliance and became the owner of a bulk fuel delivery service for the Standard Oil Company. His business expanded to include a service station and café in 1967.

He married Lucille Speckels in June, 1948, and to this union four children were born. Lucille passed away on January 18, 1960. He remarried twice after Lucille’s death, the last to Helen Larsen on May 5th, 1967. Together, they have eight children.

In the 1950’s, he was elected to the Reliance City Council, serving as mayor for approximately 20 years. He was appointed to the board of directors of West Central Electric Cooperative in 1965. He served as vice president of the cooperative from 1979 to 1997, and was elected president in October of 1997. He served on numerous committees for the cooperative. He retired in 2007 from the West Central Board of Directors after 42 years.

Just like the electrical lines that carried power to rural homes, Joe dreamed of establishing water lines to rural residents. It was called his “Pipe Dream”! In pursuit of that dream, Joe became an original incorporator of the West River/Lyman Jones Water System in 1967. He served as vice chairman of the West River/Lyman Jones rural Water Systems since 1994. He served as chairman of the Lyman-Jones Water Development Association until it merged with the West River Rural Water System in 1994 to form West River/Lyman Jones Water Systems.

In 1993 Joe was awarded the Bureau of Reclamation Citizen Award. Joe was inducted to the South Dakota Cooperative Hall of Fame on October 5th, 2000.

In addition to his many accomplishments, Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also had a passion for collection old electric generators, but perhaps his most rewarding hobby was his never-ending love of gardening.

He was a member of United Methodist Church of Chamberlain, the Johnson- Peterson American Legion Post No 179 of Reliance, and the South Dakota Cooperative Hall of Fame.

Joe passed away on February 14, 2017 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 92 years. He is survived by his loving and caring wife Helen of 49+ years; children Larry Larsen of Chamberlain, SD, Lynette Riley of Farmington, NM, Stacey Hieb of Reliance, SD, Joel Hieb of Fort Pierre, SD, David Hieb of Chamberlain, SD, Lowell Hieb of Chamberlain, SD, and Pamela Palmer of Pukwana, SD; three brothers Ervin Hieb of Chamberlain, SD, Edwin Hieb of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Allan Hieb of Chamberlain, SD; and a sister Lillian Fallek of Minneapolis, MN; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille and daughter Gail, and his parents John and Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ, PO Box 238, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or the Johnson-Peterson American Legion Post, 33181 241st St, Reliance, SD, 57569.