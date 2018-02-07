Funeral services for Judy Whitney, 75 of Lower Brule SD will be 1:00 pm Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Lower Brule. Wake services will be Tuesday and Wednesday evening at 7:00 pm at the Lower Brule Community Center. Judith Ann Driving Hawk was born July 8, 1942 to Ben and Mable (Black Tomahawk) Driving Hawk in Lower Brule. She attended school in Pierre and Flandreau, SD. On January 13, 1961, Judy married the love of her life Lyle O. Whitney, Jr. To this union, twelve children were born: seven boys Roger, Myron, Bradford, Lyle, Charles, Ronald, and Joseph and five girls Janet, Mona, Candida, Margaret, and Raecia. Judy worked as a cook for the Lower Brule Schools for many years until her retirement. In her free time, she loved sitting by the river fishing and spending time with family. She liked to bowl and was a part of a bowling league. Judy loved watching her boys play softball especially her sons. Judy passed away on February 3, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain at the age of 75 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her sons Bradford Whitney, Lyle “Eli” Whitney, and Charles Whitney all of Lower Brule; daughters Mona Goodface of Sioux Falls, Candida and Clyde Estes of Lower Brule and Margaret Whitney of Lower Brule; brother Erwin “Doe Doe” LaRoche of Lower Brule; grandchildren Anne, Ashley, Ismael, Isiah, Oren “Oj”, Holten, Shylynn, Myra, Leon, Derek, Amber, Neil, Grant, Garret, Trenton, Jamel, Tyrell, Isaac, Dalton, Breanne, Raecia, Josiah, and Charles Jr.; great grandchildren Duane, LaRee, Kora, Ali, Clay, Caylee, Bailey, Keanu, Isabel, Armani, Arimin, Anailee, Charlie Rose, Landon, Benson, and Noah. She is also survived by special nephews Earl LaRoche and Ben Janis; special niece Anita Pretty Sounding Flute; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents Ben and Mabel Driving Hawk; her husband Lyle O. Whitney Jr., sons Myron, Roger, Ronald, and Joseph, daughters Raecia Whitney and Janet Whitney- Hardin; grandson Cayle; brother Leonard “Buzzy” Driving Hawk; sisters Connie Driving Hawk and Margie Pickner; father and mother-in-law Lyle and Mary Whitney; and nephew Earlwyn Pickner.