Funeral services for Julie A. Langdeau, 47, of Lower Brule, SD will be held Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Lower Brule, SD with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD. Julie Langdeau, 47, of Lower Brule passed away on August 18, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.