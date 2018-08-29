Funeral services for Julie A. Langdeau, 47, of Lower Brule, SD were held Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Lower Brule, SD with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD. Julie Langdeau, 47, of Lower Brule passed away on August 18, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Julie Ardel Langdeau of Sioux Falls, SD was born to Harvey “Snooky” Langdeau and Cheryl Bad Horse. November 24, 1970 in Chamberlain, SD. Five years ago Julie’s health began failing and she was later diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrigs disease. Julie was the very proud mother of two sons, Trinity Cade and Trenton Jade and her very special niece/ daughter Cheyenne(Brad) Gray. Julie was for the most part raised in Lower Brule, SD also living briefly in Bismark, ND, Pierre, SD, Wagner, SD. Julie attended boarding schools at St. Joseph’s Indian School for a short period. Graduated 8th grade from PILC in Pierre, SD. Receiving her high school diploma after attending four years at FIS in Flandreau, SD Julie moved to Pipestone, MN taking up Cosmetology. Julie went on to take up live table games dealing blackjack and poker for many years. Working at Mystic Lake Casino in MN, Golden Buffalo Casino Lower Brule, SD, Lode Star Casino Ft Thompson, SD, Royal River Casino, Flandreau, SD, Dakota Sioux Casino, Watertown, SD Julie loved dealing cards. She fnished her final years of employment working at the Lower Brule Elementary School and Ft. Yates High School cooking. Julie was an awesome cook! Fortunately Julie had the pleasure of traveling and seeing many different places, she met and knew many people. Sister to Stephanie(Scott) & Samantha of Sioux Falls, SD, Sierra (Sinead) of Pierre, SD, Robert, Harlee(Joelle), Jordon, Jeanie & Aldean (Joe) of Lower Brule, SD special sister/friend Tammy of Wagner, SD. Special thanks to Julies partner and love, Ira. Julie loved and was loved by her many family and friends. Far too many to mention. Her many cousins whom she took and considered as “brothers and sisters” She is preceded in death by both her parents, three brothers Michael, Harvey and Merle, special cousin Lori LaRoche, recently two nephews Michael Gray Jr. and Devin Gray Sr. Also many other beloved family and friends that have journeyed on before that are now welcoming her home