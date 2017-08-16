Funeral services for Kathryn G. “Kathy” Rancour, 62, of Chamberlain, SD will be held at River Hills Fellowship Church in Chamberlain, S.D at 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 19th, 2017 followed by fellowship and lunch. A private burial will be held for family members at a later date. Visitation will begin at 4pm with a prayer service at 7pm on Friday, August 18th at Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain. Kathryn Gayle Roberta Rancour, age 62 of Chamberlain, S.D. left us to be with our Lord Jesus peacefully on August 14th, 2017, after a hard fought 4 year battle with ALS. Kathy was born on May 17th, 1955, in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Fred and June Duchak. In 1980, Kathy married her first husband, and through this union two daughters were born, Maureen and Beverly. She lived in England until 1991 at which time she moved back to Canada. In 1999, Kathy married Tim Rancour of Chamberlain. Kathy worked as a CPA for Christianson Land and Cattle in Kimball, S.D. for many years, She so loved her job and everyone she worked with. Kathy had a joyful, loving spirit. She had an unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and great love of both family and friends. She spent her life in service of others including years with the Canadian Red Cross organization and later managing an assisted living facility for the elderly in Regina, SK. Kathy also co-founded Champions House Foundation providing safe water, food and other needs overseas. She became a US Citizen in 2015 during a private ceremony arranged by Senator John Thune and she was very proud on that day.Kathy was preceded in death by her mother June and younger sister Susan. She is survived by her husband Tim, father Fred, brother Rodney, daughters Maureen and Beverly, stepchildren Kristene and Jamie, 3 grandchildren: Estella, Frankie and JJ, 7 step grandchildren: Tristin, Morgan, Haley, Jameson, Gavin, Samuel and Daniel. The family requests that any memorial gift in her honor be made to Champions House Foundation.