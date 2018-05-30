Kenneth Ward Andresen, 68, of Spearfish, went to be with the Lord, in the presence of his family, on May 21 at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls after a long struggle with cancer. “Kenny” was born on June 13, 1949 to “Sis” (Coler) and William Andresen. He graduated in 1967 from Chamberlain High School and enlisted in the US Army in 1969. In 1972, he married Gayle Bunnell. Kenny was the proud father of two sons, Shane and Cody. Kenny was a prankster and had a bit of a wild side as a youngster. His adventurous nature led him to pursue various occupations throughout his life. He fondly talked about his memories of owning the Silver Dollar Bar and working on the Dakota Southern Railroad as an engineer. After moving to the Black Hills in the late 1990s, Kenny enjoyed working on the Mickelson Trail. He felt at home in the hills and at peace in the community of Spearfish where he was blessed with a small group of neighbors that he considered family. Kenny was a Christian and read the Bible regularly. He enjoyed the simple things in life including cookies, movies, and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved his family. Grateful for having shared his life are his sons, Shane (Dawn) Andresen of Brandon and Cody (Sara) Andresen of Hartford, three grandchildren, Julia, Nathan, and William Andresen, his brother Steve (Peggy) Andresen, his sister Sue (Lloyd) Persson, his brother Perry Foltz, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, stepfather Lowell Foltz, and sister “Jody” (Andresen) Hoff. Interment will be held on June 15 at 1:30 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis followed by a Celebration of Life at the Oacoma Community Center on June 17 from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to join the family for a time of remembrance and socialization.