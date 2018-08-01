Krista G. Sazue Funeral services for Krista G. Sazue, 18, of Reliance, SD were July 28, 2018 at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson with burial at the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Krista Georgianna Sazue and her unborn son Julian Kalyn Jo Wade Felicia passed away peacefully on July 23, 2018 at home in Reliance, SD at the age of 18 years. Krista Georgianna Sazue was born on August 10, 1999 in Chamberlain, SD to Tally Joe Metcalf and Shane Sazue, Sr. After losing her mother at the age of two, Krista was raised an loved by her grandmother Wilhelmina Janis and second mother Kally Metcalf. Krista attended elementary and middle school at the Crow Creek Tribal Schools where she graduated the eighth grade. She then attended Lower Brule High School where she was pursuing her diploma. This is where she met her first love Julius Felicia, Jr. Krista loved hot chips, listening to music, and hanging out with friends. She also loved family gatherings and enjoyed being home with her family. Krista loved riding horses with her uncles. She was excited about becoming a mother. She couldn't wait to start her family with the love of her life, Julius. Krista is survived by her father Shane Sazue, Sr.; grandmother Delores Sazue; sisters Diamond and Josephine Sazue; brothers Shane Sazue, Jr., William Sazue, Branson Chapoose; her second mother Kally Metcalf and children; and her special friend Julius Felicia, Jr. Preceding her in death were her mother Tally Metcalf; grandmother Wilhelmina Janis; aunts Heidi Metcalf and Kris McCauley; maternal grandparents Sharon L. Shields and Clifford Metcalf Sr.; paternal grandfather William Sazue; and great grandmothers Vivian (Loudner) Red Bear and Josephine Slow; great grandparents Ambrose McBride, Ethelbert McBride, Gladys McBride; great great grandmother Mary Wounded Knee; grandfather Charles McBride, and grandmother Glenda Felicia.