Krista G. SazueBruce Alan Weaver

Bruce Alan Weaver, 75, of Gregory, SD passed away on July 25, 2018 at the Aurora Brule Nursing Home in White Lake, SD. As per request of Bruce, no services will be held. His ashes will be buried at a later date in the Graceland Cemetery at Oacoma, SD. Bruce Alan Weaver was born July 26, 1942 in Columbus, NE to Everett and Oma Elizabeth (Merrill) Weaver. He attended grade school and graduated from high school in Columbus, NE. On July 5, 1960, Bruce entered into the U.S. Navy. After his discharge on July 23, 1963, he attended college in California where he graduated with a journalism degree. He worked in California for a few years before returning to Columbus, NE. Bruce started his own printing company and newspaper in Columbus. In 2013, Bruce was united in marriage to Carolina Cabanan and they made their home in Nebraska and recently moved to Gregory, SD. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Bruce is survived by his wife Carol of Gregory, SD; three children Grant, Moria, and Aaron; three grandchildren; and a brother Jim Weaver of California. Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers. Chauncey Leroy Long Crow Chauncey Leroy Long Crow was born on May 12, 1956 at Chamberlain, SD to Benjamin H. Long Crow and Hilda S. McGhee. He was also known as “Native Freddy Fender.” He attended grade school at the Ft. Thompson Elementary grade school then going on to attend Crow Creek Tribal high school at Stephan, SD. Chauncey worked various jobs throughout his life. After meeting Barbara Hasvold they got married and to this marriage two sons were born, Justin and Daniel. Chauncey worked in Wyoming in the uranium mines. He and his family then moved to Arizona where he worked as a health technician for the remote areas, and his wife as a fulltime grade school teacher. He also worked as a janitor at the Crow Creek High School and a security guard at the Lode Star Casino. He attended Sundance’s every year. Chauncey passed away on July 21, 2018 at his home in Ft. Thompson at the age of 62. He is survived by his two sons Justin (Kimber) Long Crow and Daniel (Becky) Long Crow, both of Sioux Falls, SD; his mother Hilda Long Crow, Ft. Thompson, SD; two brothers Alvin Long Crow and Bernard (Bernie) Long Crow; sister Rose Ducheneaux, all of Ft. Thompson; stepbrothers Wayne McGhee, Ft. Thompson and Robert McGhee of Crow Creek. Preceding him in death was his wife Barbara Long Crow; father Benjamin H. Long Crow; grandparents William and Rose Long Crow and Frank and Mercy McGhee.