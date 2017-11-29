Funeral services for Lana Jean LaRoche, 62, of Lower Brule, SD will be 1:00 pm Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule, SD with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD. Wake services will be Tuesday and Wednesday evening at 7:00 pm at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule, SD. Wiconi Teca Icu Win ~ Obtains New Life Woman Lana Jean LaRoche passed away on November 25, 2017 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD at the age 62 years. Lana Jean LaRoche was born on June 14, 1955 to Antoine “Tony” LaRoche, Sr. and Velda Mae Langdeau. She attended school in Lower Brule, SD and at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Springfield, SD. She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing Yahtzee with her Yahtzee crew, playing pool, and going to the casino. Most of all she loved being with her family and having big family get-togethers. She enjoyed the company of her nieces and nephews and her greatest loves were her grandchildren. They were everything to her. She worked for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe for over 39 years with the CHR Department, Dispatcher, and Employment Enterprise and Finance Departments. She worked alongside her sister Robin for over 30 years. Lana is survived by her children Valerie Big Eagle, Latonn LaRoche, Ellsworth LaRoche, Kayla Flute, Ervin Flute Jr., Sonni Flute; 19 grandchildren; her great granddaughter McKenzie Plume; her sisters Emma Russell, Marilyn Whitney, Patsy Schuler, Dorcus Bingen, and Donna Huber; her brothers Tony “Pudgy” LaRoche Jr. and Harvey LaRoche; her maternal aunts Marilyn, Phyllis, and Gayle; her uncle Erwin “Doe-Doe” LaRoche; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents Tony & Velda; her sisters Jackie, Robin, and Rita; her brothers Marvin, Louie, and Sam; her nieces Juanita and Michelle; her nephew Bill; and granddaughters Rachel & Gabby.