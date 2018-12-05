Larry Alan Steckelberg passed away peacefully at the VA Medical Center Long Term Care facility in Boise on November 23, 2018 with his wife of 44 years, Jhim, by his side. Funeral services will be at 1 P.M. at Rost Funeral Home on Friday, December 7, 2018. Larry was born the youngest of four children, in Chamberlain, South Dakota on November 8, 1951 to Lyle and Ruth Steckelberg. He attended Chamberlain High School where he played football and basketball. In 1971, Larry joined the US Air Force where he was trained in Law Enforcement. Among his many duty stations were Panama, Guam, Belgium, Arizona, Texas and Idaho. On October 7, 1975, Larry married the love of his life, Amphan Jhim Chailong in Loveland, Colorado. While stationed in Texas, his daughter Wanida came into his life. In 1992, Larry retired from the Air Force and began studying at Boise State where he achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. Larry is survived by his wife Jhim of Mountain Home, daughter Wanida and her husband Ryan Swatzel of Mountain Home, sister Sharon Nedved of Rapid City, South Dakota, brother Douglas Steckelberg and his wife Rebecca of Fairfield, grandsons Robert Steckelberg, Aki Uchima and Andrew Swatzel of Mountain Home along with numerous extended family. Larry is preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Robert Steckelberg.