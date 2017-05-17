Laurie Lyn Betts, 46, of Gladstone, MO went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2017 at NorthCare Hospice. She was born on February 17, 1971 in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in May, 1989. The funeral was held Tuesday, May 16 at Avondale Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by burial at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery Merriam, Kansas. Laurie’s life would seem short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her smile, kind heart and free spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her passion in life was to help others, through her jobs and personal life. She loved to sing and traveled to many places with her jobs and friend Barry. She went hunting with family and fishing with her buddy John. She loved her furry kids, Mary Jane and Sunshine more than anything. She was carefree and fun loving. Her witty sense of humor was always present in her last few days alive, by the lip snarls she would give us in the hospital. She is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Snell and step-dad, Ted, of Trimble, MO; father, Barry Betts and step-mom, Janine, of Chamberlain, SD; brothers, Steve Betts (Tammie), Lathrop, MO, Mont Snell, North Dakota; sisters, Angie Betts (Brian), Liberty, MO; Jessica Betts, Pukwana, SD; Sarah Parker (Ryan), Dartmouth, MA; Debby Yelverton, KC, MO; Kathy Epley (Tom), KC, MO; six nephews and three nieces, her extended family, especially her Auntie Joy Curry and many, many friends that she adored. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NorthCare Hospice, 2000 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, MO 64118, or Avondale Baptist Church, 2501 NE Parvin Rd., Kansas City, MO 64116, in honor of Laurie Betts.