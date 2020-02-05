LaVergne Rydquist Young peacefully passed into heaven's rest on January 24, 2020. Her family and all who knew her will surely miss the unfailing positive outlook and strong faith by which she lived every day.

Born October 30, 1922 in Decatur County Kansas, Lund Swedish community. She graduated from Dacatur County high school in Oberlin KS. After teaching in a Lund community country school, she moved to Denver, CO where she worked as an administrative assistant for Security Life Insurance. During this time she met and married Robert (Bob) Young of Kimball South Dakota. They resided in Denver for 3 years before moving back to the family farm near Kimball.

While busy raising 5 children and managing a farm household, she was also active in the Kimball Methodist Church, Ladies Aid Society, Homemakers Club and a leader for the Lads & Lassies 4-H club, as well as many farm auxiliary organizations. After retirement Bob & LaVergne enjoyed trips throughout the country touring and visiting family & friends.

Following Bob's death in 2009, LaVergne moved into White Pine assisted living in Cottage Grove MN to be closer to family. LaVergne was preceeded in death by her infant daughter Carol Jean, parents Evald & Signe Rydquist,brothers Dennis, Denzil, Gordon and Arlie. She is survived by children Patty Young of Des Moines IA, Peggy (Joe) Roybal of Woodbury MN, Beverly (Bob) Boehmer of Cape Coral FL, Marty (Jacqueline) Young of Peshastin WA and Kurt (Leilani) Young of Phelan CA, 13 grandchildren and a growing number of great grandchildren.

Her remains will be interred in the family plot in Kimball in private gravesite rites. Memorials will go to Samaritan's Purse.