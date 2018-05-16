Funeral services for Leon W. Whitney, 21, of Lower Brule SD will be 1:00 pm Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD. Wake services will be Thursday and Friday evening at 7:00 pm at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule. Leon Wade Whitney Hoka Istatho “Blue Eyed Badger” Leon W. Whitney, 21, of Lower Brule passed away on May 5, 2018 at Worthington, MN. Leon Wade Whitney was born January 10, 1997 to Nikki Ziegler and Lyle Whitney in Mitchell, SD. Leon grew up in Lower Brule, SD attending school in Lyman and Lower Brule. He was an all-around sportsman. He wrestled in AAU, bowled, played basketball, football, softball, but his passion was running in track and cross country. If he felt he could break a record, he would do it. He also enjoyed the finer things in life such as hunting and fishing, camping and hanging out with friends and family. Leon had a good sense of humor, always smiling and laughing, joking around and teasing. Leon eventually made a choice that sent him to boot camp, where he graduated with his GED. His will and determination in achieving his GED was one of his greatest accomplishments, next to the birth of his baby girl, Charlie Rose Whitney. She was his pride and joy. With so many goals left undone, Leon took his journey to the Spirit World on May 5, 2018. He leaves behind his baby girl Charlie Rose, his parents: Lyle Whitney and Nikki Ziegler; his brother Derek Ziegler; his sisters Amber Ziegler and Grace Blacksmith; his grandmothers Gayle Ziegler and Janice Larson; godparents Charlie Whitney, Brenda Estes, and Brad Whitney; the love of his life Shanna St. Cloud; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom he loved beyond words. Leon is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Lyle and Judy Whitney, great grandmother Mabel Driving Hawk; aunts Raecia Whitney and Janet Hardin; paternal uncles Roger and Myron Whitney; maternal grandfather Alfred Ziegler; and special aunt Rose Ziegler.