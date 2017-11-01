Leonard George “Mac” McGregor

McGregor, 82, of Oak Harbor, WA, formerly of Kimball, SD, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Washington from a heart attack and complications of cancer. Funeral Mass is 10:30 A.M. Thursday, November 2, 2017 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A reception will follow. A 2:00 P.M. Committal Service will be held at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery in Plankinton, SD. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorials in Mac’s name be made to: Knights of Columbus, John E. O’Brien Council #3361, PO Box 795, Oak Harbor, WA 98277. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. Full obituary was printed in the Chamberlain/Oacoma Sun in the October 11, 2017 issue.